WATCH: Racist abuse on four Indian-American women; accused arrested

The Plano Police detectives in Texas have detained a Mexican-American lady after a video of her verbally harassing a group of four Indian-American ladies went viral on social media.

Esmeralda Upton, 58, of Plano, was detained and charged with misdemeanour assault and making a terroristic threat, according to Plano police. She was being held in the local jail on a $10,000 bond on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, Plano Police (Texas) wrote, “ASSAULT ARREST. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached."

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.

In the viral video, the woman is seen racially abusing the Indian-American women and telling them to "go back to India" while it was being filmed in a parking lot.

The person who posted this video wrote, "This incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner."

"This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian-American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime," Reema Rasool said while sharing the video on Twitter.

The incident took place outside a Plano restaurant on Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m. In the video, Upton was seen launching into a profanity-laced tirade at them, questioning their right to be in the country, threatening to shoot them, and physically striking the person who was filming the incident.

The assault was also being looked at as a hate crime, according to the police statement.

