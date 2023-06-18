WATCH | Putin reminds talkative host to respect Russian National Anthem

Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself in the spotlight once again when a video capturing an interesting incident went viral on the internet. The footage shows Putin standing on a boat near the Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg, accompanied by Elena Ilyukhina, an official from the Russian Petroleum refineries company Gazprom Neft. As the Russian national anthem plays in the background, Elena initiates a conversation with Putin, who responds by standing silently, seemingly showing respect for the anthem.

Aware of the protocol, Putin subtly reminds his talkative companion not to speak during the anthem by placing his finger on his lips. Awkward silence and online reactions In the remaining seconds of the 22-second video, an uncomfortable silence ensues between Putin and Elena. The incident quickly gained attention on social media platforms, with a Twitter page sharing the video along with the caption, "Vladimir Putin reminds his talkative host not to speak during the Russian National Anthem." Meanwhile, another user on Twitter labeled Elena's actions as "a huge mistake." According to reports, this incident took place during a solemn flag-raising ceremony in Saint Petersburg, held to commemorate significant milestones in Russian history. The ceremony marked 330 years of Peter I's tricolour, 100 years of the Red Banner of the USSR, and 165 years of the Russian Empire's flag. As an attendee at the event, Putin was expected to observe proper decorum during the playing of the national anthem. Putin's recent encounter with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Interestingly, this incident followed another peculiar interaction involving Putin. Just a few days earlier, a video went viral showing Putin seemingly giving a cold shoulder to his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu.

During a visit to a Moscow military hospital to present medals to Russian soldiers, Putin engaged with some of the soldiers before returning to the center of the room where Shoigu was present. However, instead of facing Shoigu, Putin turned his back to him, leaving the Defense Minister visibly confused by this unexpected gesture. These instances, captured in viral videos, have sparked considerable interest and speculation among online users and observers of Russian politics. While the incident with Elena highlights Putin's commitment to upholding protocol and respect for national symbols, his encounter with Shoigu adds to the intrigue surrounding his actions and demeanor.

As the world watches and dissects these unusual moments, the true motivations behind Putin's gestures remain a subject of speculation and interpretation.

The video clip capturing an interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister was shared by Ukrainian politician Volodymyr Omelyan who speculated about Shoigu's job security saying he would be out of job soon. Throughout the war between Russia and Ukraine, such speculation has surrounded Shoigu.

Criticism has been directed towards Shoigu due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has escalated into a prolonged and grueling conflict. This war has taken a toll on Russian troops and equipment, as well as severely impacting Russia's economy.

Shoigu faces a challenge as Russia's winter offensive achieved only limited progress but came at a great cost to the Russian army. As a result, Russian forces are once again on the defensive, while Ukrainian forces, armed with Western equipment, have launched a counteroffensive to regain territory.

Initially referred to by Russia as a "special military operation," the conflict was initially expected to conclude within days after Russia's invasion. However, it has continued for over 15 months, resulting in significant casualties and expenditures.

The ongoing war and its consequences have fueled debates and uncertainties surrounding Shoigu's role and the effectiveness of Russia's military strategies in Ukraine.