WATCH| Philippine man fined $3,600 for 8-second quarantine breach in Taiwan

The world has been under lockdowns and quarantines for almost a year now. Some have been arrested for staging anti-lockdown protests, but the most unlucky incident has happened to a Philippine man who has been fined for breaking a quarantine for merely eight seconds.

Taiwan has one fo the strictest quarantine rules in the world with a heavy fine amount for those who breach the quarantine restrictions. This Philippine man has been fined with around $3,600 (100,000 Taiwanese dollars) after he was caught coming out of his isolation room.

He was staying in a room at a quarantine hotel in Taiwan's Kaohsiung as a part of the mandatory isolation period. When he stepped out for a brief period of time, he was caught on a surveillance camera. The man can be spotted leaving his room without permission and is then joined by another friend of his who was also in isolation.

The two can be seen trying to maintain social distancing. The man fined can also be seen stepping out only to keep something on the table which the other person was supposed to pick up.

However, this mere breach of eight seconds has cost too much for this offender. It is not clear, yet, if the second offender has also faced a fine.

The video footage has ben circulated to the local media channels by the Kaohsiung Department of Health.