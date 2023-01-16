WATCH | Woman miraculously survives Russia's missile strike at residential building in Dnipro

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

In a miraculous rescue, a woman was retrieved alive by rescue workers from the debris of a residential building in Ukraine's southeastern town of Dnipro, after it was hit by a Russian missile strike.

The video of a woman being saved by rescue workers was shared by Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko on Twitter.

Posting the video, he tweeted, “A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive! We watch these images and realise it could have been us. It could have been our loved ones. All of us, millions of Ukrainians, can die from bombs at any moment. We live with that knowledge.”

A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive!



This follows the latest assault launched by Russia on various Ukrainian towns over the weekend. A barrage of missiles was fired by Russia on various cities of Ukraine on Saturday, which included Lviv, Kharkiv and Kyiv.

Around 550 rescuers are working in Dnipro, which includes volunteers, doctors and police officers, who have been working relentlessly without any break or rest to save the people who may be trapped in the strike-hit building.

At least 40 have lost their lives in the missile strike on Dnipro and 75 have been injured.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the "cowardly silence" of Russians over the attack, adding that messages of sympathy were sent to Kyiv from different countries over "this terror."

"The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lies," he added.

Emergency workers have said that screams of people, calling for help, can be heard from beneath the debris of the apartment, which was nine-storied.

(With inputs from agencies)

