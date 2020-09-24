Watch: Mexican politician caught on camera after she attempts fleeing Zoom meet by placing photograph

A clever trick by a Mexican politician did not end well as she was caught after she tried to skip a Congress session via Zoom call through her photograph.

Mexico City congresswoman Valentina Batres Guadarrama sneaked out of the virtual meeting by placing a photo herself which gave an impression that she is present in the session by using the video-conferencing app's background feature.

Diputada @valentinabtg: y yo pensando que usted le estaba poniendo mucha atención a mi discurso, cuando me di cuenta que esa mirada atenta era una fotografía. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AqjsMD9HBo — Jorge Gaviño (@jorgegavino) September 19, 2020 ×

However, just moments before the move's completion, it was caught on camera when Guadarrama removed the photograph and arrived into the session.

Mexican lawyer Jorge Gaviño Ambriz shared the video, saying that he thought she is "paying a lot of attention" to his speech, but later found that "attentive look" was a photograph.

The video shared by the lawyer has gone viral as it generated over 67,000 views and was retweeted and liked by many people.

However, the congresswoman denied all the accusations and in a statement on Tuesday said that her "lack of knowldege" of digital tools was the reason behing the mistake.

"I put up a wallpaper that showed my frozen image. I stopped for a second to request technical help at home," she added.