Watch: Marathon runners' drinks spiked with rum by drunk man in Mexico

A video of a man adding rum to drinks intended for marathon runners has been making the rounds online and raising concern.

The incident occurred prior to a marathon in Mexico, and the man recorded himself committing the act before the online video went viral. Police have now located the offender, according to Mexico News Daily.

Un hombre vació media botella de alcohol en las bebidas que se darían a los participantes del Maratón de la #CDMX... pero el Instituto del Deporte ya interpuso una denuncia penal contra la persona.



Por chistosito podría ir a prisión. pic.twitter.com/FRhfAiXDzy — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) August 30, 2022 ×

The man in the video, who appears to be inebriated, offers the camera a bottle of rum before starting to spike the marathon runners' drinks. He carelessly pours the white rum into glasses that are set down on the table.

The man is heard stating, "I’m going to pour some bloody Matusalem [rum brand] in, so they can show off…," as he continues to poison almost every beverage on the table.

Additionally, the man claims that the marathoners will be "at their best" the following day and that the race will be "the best in the world" in the video.

Early in the morning, the incident happened in Mexico City's Polanco neighbourhood. Before the 2022 Mexico City Marathon runners' 42-kilometre race, the inebriated man recorded himself mixing rum with their hydration beverages, according to Mexico News Daily.

The Mexican Institute of Sport said in a statement that authorities would look into the event and review CCTV evidence to identify the perpetrator.

Later, Javier Hidalgo Ponce, the director of the Mexico City Institute of Sport, told the Mexican daily El Universal that the person responsible for spiking the beverages had been found. Hidalgo stated that because the hydration station volunteers were already aware of the occurrence, the runners did not eat the tainted beverages. https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/metropoli/maraton-cdmx-identifican-sujeto-que-vertio-alcohol-en-bebidas-de-competidores

The director further emphasised that the stall was some 20 kilometres from the marathon's starting point and that it might have been fatal for a runner to eat the tainted drink after travelling that far. He told the newspaper, "We classify this as poisoning."

