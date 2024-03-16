Watch: Man records his ‘last’ video for mother as LATAM Airlines flight nosedives

A man, who was inside the LATAM Airlines flight which had suddenly nosedived, thought that he was about to die and decided to send his 'last' video to his mother.

LATAM flight LA800, which was flying from Sydney to Auckland, had 263 passengers and 9 flight and cabin crew members inside the plane and faced a technical issue nearly an hour before it landed on March 11, according to the reports.

Nearly 50 passengers aboard the plane suffered injuries. Some passengers as well as crew members onboard the aircraft were slammed into the ceiling because of the sudden drop, as reported by Forbes.

The video of the passenger, who recorded his 'final' moments, was shared by media organisation Daily Mail on Instagram. The video has been shot inside the plane and the passengers can be seen in a state of panic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail) × The affected LA800 flight, which was bound for Santiago, successfully landed in Auckland at 16:26 pm local time.

Another flight was scheduled for the passengers, who had to go to Santiago, Chile, on March 12.

Because the flight was cancelled, the affected passengers were provided with food, accommodation, and transportation by the airline, said LATAM Airlines in a statement.

LATAM Airlines reacts to the incident

In a statement, LATAM Airlines said, “LATAM Airlines Group deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards."

Watch: At least 50 injured on LATAM flight after sudden drop “LATAM is working in coordination with the respective authorities to support the investigations into the incident,” they said.

Reacting to the video of the man, a netizen said, “Clear air turbulence! I had this happen to me from Miami to Heathrow. The plane dropped dramatically and everything went flying in the air."

“This is why you should always keep your seatbelt fastened loosely when seated and restrict movement around the cabin during flights. From an ex-cabin crew, unexpected turbulence is REAL and can cause serious injuries," wrote another person.