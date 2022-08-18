WATCH | Little boy runs to Pope Francis during weekly audience

On Wednesday, as Pope Francis was speaking on the bond between young and old people, a kid barged the stage, much to the pope's delight.

The unexpected visitor appeared during Pope Francis' monthly general audience blessing of Vatican City visitors.

When the unnamed kid ran up to the pontiff's side, the crowd in Paul VI Hall started to applaud in joy as the pope welcomed him and patted his head.

Video credits: New York Post

“Hey, how are you? What is your name?” Francis asked in Italian. “Do you like being here? Make yourself comfortable.”

As reported by New York Post, the boy then stood at his side for the rest of the audience.

“In the audience, we were talking about dialogue between old and young. Eh?” Francis said, while gesturing to the boy. “This one has been courageous, he is staying here calmly,” chuckled Pope Francis.

