WATCH | Leaky pen during signing ceremony annoys King Charles III

Tuesday's signing ceremony in Northern Ireland saw Britain's King Charles express his annoyance at a leaky pen, the second occasion in recent days that he has made his anger known.

King Charles was welcomed by enthusiastic crowds and shouts of welcome when he arrived in Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to lead sorrow for his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Charles then made his own vow to the province.

Happens to the best of us! 😂🖊️ Our new King Charles has been overheard complaining about a leaky pen at a signing ceremony overnight. pic.twitter.com/Sy6msj4zga — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) September 13, 2022 ×

Shortly after, when signing a visitors' book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted in frustration when a pen he was using leaked on his hand.

"Oh god I hate this (pen)!" Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla said as Charles wiped his fingers.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," Charles said as he walked away.

Before becoming king, a former staffer told Reuters that Charles could be entertaining but was sometimes irritable and demanding.

A frustrated Charles motioned for assistance on Saturday in London while signing documents because a pen holder on the table was in his way.

He entered the date incorrectly when filling out the paperwork on Tuesday before confirming with a staff member who informed him that it was September 12, not September 13.

