Australia: Govt may replace Queen Elizabeth II's image on their currency with local figures

On Tuesday, the Australian government indicated that Queen Elizabeth II’s image would not automatically be replaced with King Charles III on the country’s A$5 notes. However, the coins are still mandated to carry the British monarch’s image, but the notes may be replaced by Australian figures, said the country’s federal assistant minister for the Treasury, Andrew Leigh.

The federal minister also said that it was not about the queen’s status as a monarch but her personality that led to the decision to include her image on the A$5 notes and any changes would not be “automatic”. “It is a conversation that will take place in the government. There's no rush about it. The priority now is changing over the coins,” said Leigh.

Similarly, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said that he is yet to decide if an Australian should be on the A$5 note. “I think this is a time where a bit of respect is required. We will deal with these issues appropriately, in an orderly way, in a way that is respectful.”

In response to a question about possibly replacing the British monarch's image with that of an Australian such as indigenous land rights activist Edward Mabo for the aforementioned note, Leigh said, “It will be a conversation to be had down the track.” On the same day, the sole producer of coins in the country, The Royal Australian Mint said there is no issue in circulating the coins with the effigy of Queen Elizabeth in 2023.

Notably, since Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in1953, Australia has roughly minted 15 billion coins, to put this into perspective, they mint around 110 million to 115 million coins annually. The Queen’s recent passing has reportedly reignited debates regarding Australia’s future as a constitutional monarchy, which was voted upon previously. In a 1999 referendum, voters had narrowly chosen to continue with the British monarch as its head of state. However, on Sunday, King Charles III was formally proclaimed by Australia as the head of state.

(With inputs from agencies)

