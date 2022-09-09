Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will receive Queen Elizabeth II's famous Kohinoor crown: Report

Daily Mail reported on Friday (September 9) that Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla will receive Queen Elizabeth II's famous Kohinoor crown when Prince Charles accedes the throne and she becomes Queen Consort.

The Kohinoor, which was found in India in the 14th century, is a 105.6-carat diamond steeped in history.

Following the British annexation of Punjab in 1849, the diamond was ceded to Queen Victoria after changing many hands over the course of centuries.

The diamond, which is also spelt Koh-i-Noor, continues to be the subject of a historic ownership dispute among at least four countries.

The Kohinoor, which is kept on display in the Tower of London, is currently set in a platinum crown created for Queen Elizabeth II.

After the death of her father King George VI, Elizabeth II acceded to the throne aged 25 in 1952.

The 96-year-old, who was Britain's longest-ruling monarch, died at the Balmoral Castle after being dogged by ill health for the past few years.

The Prince of Wales, Charles is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and is next in line for the throne following the death of his mother.

Before meeting the prime minister and making a televised statement, the 73-year-old is travelling back to London with his wife Camilla on Friday.

