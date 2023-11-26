Watch: Joy, tears as 9-year-old Ohad Munder rejoins family in Israel
Munder was among the four children released by the terror outfit on day one of truce, after having spent his ninth birthday a few days ago in Hamas’ captivity.
As the Israel-Hamas truce went into effect on Friday (Nov 24), 13 Israeli hostages were released on day one, including sisters aged 2 and 4 and their mother, a 5-year-old girl and her mother, as well as elderly women.
Among them was nine-year-old Ohad Munder, who spent his last birthday just a few days ago in Hamas’ captivity. Munder was among the four children released by the terror outfit Friday, who was handed over to Red Cross staff before he returned home to his family in the Jewish nation.
His cousin watched Ohad Munder being handed over by Hamas to Red Cross staff and said, “I'm waiting to see Ohad and can't wait to give him his Rubik's cube which I know he really loved and he probably missed it so much. That's the first thing he takes everywhere he goes.”
According to Ohad’s father, he, his mother Keren, and his grandmother Ruth, were all fine and healthy. “But Ohad Munder's grandfather, Avraham Munder, remained in captivity in Gaza,” he said.
Ohad Munder, his mother Keren, and grandmother Ruti in the first moments of reuniting with Ohad's father, brother, and other family members❤️— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 25, 2023
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also published photos and videos of the released hostages, including a clip showing girl Emily Hand, 9, meeting her father Tom for the first time in 50 days and Hila Rotem, 13, being welcomed and embraced by her uncle.
In exchange for the release of the 13 hostages, Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners on Friday, spurring a wave of celebration across the West Bank. Under the truce, Israel will release a total of 150 prisoners, in exchange for 50 individuals held hostage by Hamas.
Watch: West Bank Palestinians rejoice the return of 39 prisoners
On day two of the truce, Thirteen Israeli and four Thai hostages were freed by Hamas, who later arrived in Israel. However, the release was hit by a delay, thanks to a dispute over aid.
Television footage captured the moment when the hostages, including six women and seven children and teenagers, crossed the Egyptian side of the Rafah border after leaving Gaza.
In exchange for the Israeli hostages, 39 Palestinian civilians, including 33 minors, were released from Israeli prisons.