Watch: Joe Biden hits back at reporter, calls question related to son Hunter 'lousy'

United States President Joe Biden dubbed a question about his son Hunter "lousy". On being approached by a Fox News White House correspondent and asked about claims that he was on speakerphone with business associates of his son around 20 times, Biden said: "What a lousy question."

The incident happened when Biden was interacting with reporters on Wednesday (August 8) during a visit to a wind farm plant in New Mexico.

As he praised his administration calling it a "great example" for helping to boost jobs and green investment across the nation, the reporter approached him.

The US president was asked about the recent congressional testimony of Devon Archer, who is a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

Archer stated that Biden was never personally involved in their financial operations, despite the fact that Hunter would frequently put his father on speakerphone to impress clients.

Archer appeared in a closed-door interview led by staff from the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee. Democratic Representative Dan Goldman, who according to reports attended the interview, told reporters that Archer provided no evidence of wrongdoing by the elder Biden.

The inquiry is focused on the years when Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2017. .

But the Republicans allege potential corruption and amid such claims, allegations were made that Biden was involved in his son's business activities.

Meanwhile, the Fox News White House correspondent said, "We got a first of its kind of reaction to that testimony."

He asked the president, "There's this testimony now where one of your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. Is that what…"

To whihc Biden replied by saying, "I never talked business anybody, and I knew you'd have a lousy question."

On being asked why is it a lousy question? Biden said, "Because it's not true".

House Republicans have levelled allegations that Hunter Biden used his father's status, when Biden was vice president, to influence deals while he was at Burisma. Meanwhile, the White House has said Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

(With inputs from agencies)

