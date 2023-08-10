US: At least 36 killed in devastating wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island

At least 36 people have lost their lives in the wildfires that tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui, after starting on Tuesday (August 8), informed county officials. The wind-fueled wildfires have forced the authorities to evacuate over 11,000 from the area.

The western community town of Lahaina is possibly the worst-affected area as the authorities struggle to contain the fire. Officials said 271 structures had been damaged or destroyed while dozens remained missing. According to Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke, "the road to recovery will be long".

“As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire. No other details are available at this time,” the Wednesday night release said.

Such has been the destruction trail that residents are embarking upon harrowing escapes using boats or cars. Some are even diving into the Pacific Ocean as the fast-moving wildfire engulfs their homes.

Hurricane Dora exacerbates the wildfires

The fire in the region has been fanned by winds from Hurricane Dora passing hundreds of miles to the south.

Major General Kenneth Hara, who is leading the military response to douse the fire said firefighters have used more than 150,000 gallons of water so far. Helicopters have been deployed but they are facing difficulties as winds with speeds up to 85 mph make their work challenging.

Essential services like electricity and cell tower were down as the fires continued to rage triggered by strong winds from a nearby hurricane in the Pacific Ocean. Over 12,000 people across Hawaii are currently without power, according to PowerOutage.Us.

US President Joe Biden ordered all federal assets in Hawaii to be mobilised to fight the extreme conditions.

"I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response," Biden said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama took to X, formerly known as Twitter to show solidarity with the victims of the wildfire.

“Michelle and I are thinking of everyone who has lost a loved one, or whose life has been turned upside down,” Obama wrote on X.

According to experts, although the exact cause of the wildfire is not known yet, extreme heat caused by global warming could be one of the potential reasons.

Scientists had declared July as the hottest month ever recorded, with continents of Asia, Europe and North America - all battling the ferocious heat. According to experts, human-induced climate change has greatly exacerbated the global warming effect, leading to sky-high temperatures. Consequently, wildfires such as the one in Maui have become a common occurrence across the planet.

(With inputs from agencies)