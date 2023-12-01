Watch: Jewellery shop employee wields ancient samurai weapon at robbers

An ancient samurai weapon has emerged as a hero after an employee at a jewellery shop in Tokyo wielded it to thwart an attempted robbery and gave the three robbers a chase, as they fled.



The weapon, which was invented by samurai warriors hundreds of years ago, is called the sasumata and looks like a pole with two prongs attached to the end.



After the attempted robbery's footage was released, it attracted massive attention on online platforms. As the video went viral, an auto parts manufacturer, which has been making the forked pole, reported that he received multiple requests for the traditional weapon.

A man fought off jewelry store robbers in #Tokyo using a sasumata Japanese polearm, a traditional weapon used by the #samurai. pic.twitter.com/F2us4NonZb — Hawk Insight (@hawk_insight) November 30, 2023 ×

In the video, a store employee, who was donning a white shirt and braces, was seen brandishing the sasumata so as to stop three men wearing motorcycle helmets from robbing the shop in the capital’s Taito ward.



He was then seen using the weapon for striking a motorcycle, which was presumed to be a getaway vehicle. The incident of robbing created a wave of interest, which as per the public broadcaster NHK, was first used by samurai warriors during the Edo period (1603-1868) for apprehending the criminals.