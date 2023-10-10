Watch: Israeli Air Force conducts massive airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli military has conducted extensive airstrikes, targeting over 130 sites associated with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip over the past few hours, according to an official statement by the Israeli Air Force shared on X.

These operations were part of a broader offensive that spanned the entire Gaza Strip, causing significant disruption among Hamas militants. The strikes were concentrated in the areas of Beit Hanoun, Sajaya, al-Furqan, and Rimal.

Watch the video here:

מטוסי חיל האוויר מבצעים לאורך כל היממה האחרונה תקיפות נרחבות לאורכה ולרוחבה של רצועת עזה וממיטים הרס וחורבן על מחבלי חמאס. רק בשלוש השעות האחרונות נתקפו כ-130 מטרות באמצעות עשרות מטוסים. מוקדי התקיפה: בית חאנון, סג׳עיה, אל פורקן ורימאל. pic.twitter.com/eoLP79uX9F — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 9, 2023 ×

Missile attack on Israel and infiltration of militants

On the morning of October 7, Israel woke up to a missile attack from the Gaza Strip, along with the infiltration of several groups of Hamas militants. In response to these attacks, the Israel Defence Forces initiated Operation Iron Swords.

Also read | Playboy ends contract with Mia Khalifa over support for Hamas; her channel removed from app

Hamas response and Israeli resolve

Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the operation as a reaction to what they perceived as aggressive actions by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response, declared that his country is engaged in a war that it intends to win and warned that Hamas would bear a substantial cost for the attack.

Also watch | PM Netanyahu announces forming a unity government

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, the Times of Israel reported.

"Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it," said Netanyahu in an address to the nation.

"Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel's other enemies for decades to come," Netanyahu added.

Hamas, on the other hand, has issued a threat, stating that civilian captives will face immediate execution, with the killings broadcast publicly, should Israel target individuals in Gaza. The group alleges that it currently holds over 100 captives, including Israeli military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.