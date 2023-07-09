WATCH | Indian community overshadows pro-Khalistan rally in Canada, waves national flag outside consulate

The members of the Indian community on Saturday countered the pro-Khalistan rally by gathering outside the consulate to safeguard the office and the diplomats in Canada's Toronto.

Turning the protest into a damp squib, the Indian diaspora, who outnumbered the Khalistani supporters, raised slogans like "Bharat Mata ki jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Long Live India".

While talking to the news agency ANI, one of the members of the Indian community, Sunil Arora said, "We are standing here in front of the Consulate to face the Khalistanis. We are trying to stop Khalistanis nonsense here and we are here for the solidarity of India and Canada, altogether. They are giving wrong information saying that they will kill our diplomats which is... and we are totally against that." #WATCH | Pro-Khalistan supporters protested in front of the Indian consulate in Canada's Toronto on July 8



Members of the Indian community with national flags countered the Khalistani protesters outside the Indian consulate in Toronto pic.twitter.com/IF5LUisVME — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 ×

Another member, Vidya Bhushan Dhar said, "Canada is a peaceful country and we wanted to remain peaceful and we should. Basically, we are trying to tell the government of Canada to take cognisance of this, that this is not freedom of expression. This is for sure not freedom of expression."

"When you tell somebody that you are killing somebody or you are displaying a killing act like the one which happened in Branton last week you are not basically showing the freedom of expression but you are promoting reason and separatism. So the government of Canada is requesting by the peace calling Canadians like me and Sunil ji that they take cognizance of this and take appropriate measures and cut the perforators to the site," he added.

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had announced plans of conducting rallies outside Indian Missions in the UK, US, Canada and Australia on Saturday after Khalistan Tiger Force chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was allegedly killed in Canada in the month of June.

Earlier, the posters containing threats to Indian diplomats were also reportedly circulated in Canada.

Also read: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warns against any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London UK: Pro-Khalistan supporters hold posters featuring Indian High Commissioner, Consul General The posters held by pro-Khalistan supporters in a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in London featured the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Consul General.

Around 30-40 demonstrators showed up in the United Kingdom outside the Indian High Commission on Saturday between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm GMT. #WATCH | 30-40 Khalistanis gathered outside Indian High Commission in London around 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm GMT today. UK Police were present at the spot. Protesters have left the site now pic.twitter.com/HtSraIXmoe — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023 ×

As per news agency ANI reports, the protesters were carrying Khalistani flags and also posters against Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and Consul General in Birmingham, Shashank Vikram, condemning them for the “assassination” of prominent SFJ figure Harjit Singh Nijjar.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE