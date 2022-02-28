Watch: In viral video, little girl appeals for peace, end to Russia-Ukraine conflict. Is anybody listening?

At a time when Russia and Ukraine are embroiled in an intense conflict, several people around the world are seeking peace and praying for an end to the bloodshed.

But innocent appeal from a little girl in a viral video on social media seems to be winning hearts. Can it win over Putin too? Well, we can find the answer to this question in the time to come.

In the clip, the girl said, “I want peace on Earth. Not pieces of Earth. We are brothers and sisters. Stop War.”

The video has been uploaded recently on Instagram by the account Brittany & Lily. The account has over one million followers. The caption of the video said, “We are praying for Ukraine and all of the innocent lives that are affected.”

The clip has already got 1.5 million views and innumerable praises from users. “Russians are praying for everyone, too,” a user said in a comment.

“I am from Ukraine and I am very pleased to see such support from other countries. THANK YOU,” said a netizen. “Bless you Lily,” said one person.

“So true…most beautiful lesson we all need to hear,” said another user.

