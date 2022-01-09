Watch: In rock face collapse at waterfall, 7 killed, 9 seriously hurt, 3 still missing in Brazil 

In a tragic incident, around seven people have been killed and nine seriously hurt after a wall of rock fell on motor boats below a waterfall in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, the fire department said.

The incident happened when a tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall and came down on many leisure boats in the area. It triggered a massive wave in the lake at Capitolio, in Minas Gerais state.

In the videos posted on social media, tourists can be seen shouting as the column of rock comes down crashing into the water and smashes two boats.

According to the authorities, three people are still missing at a time when others feared lost were located by telephone. The divers have searched the lake for the victims.

In the persons injured, one was in serious condition in hospital with head and facial injuries and around 23 others were also treated for light injuries. Some people have suffered broken bones.

For two weeks, the region has been witnessing heavy rainfall. It could have been the reason behind the loosening of the rock face.

