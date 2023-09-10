Watch: ‘Hurricane Hunters’ capture eye of monstrous Hurricane Lee, unlikely to make landfall in US

Hurricane Lee has been ravaging the Caribbean region as forecasters now predict it may also have an impact on the US Atlantic seaboard.

The Category 5 storm has now weakened to attain the status of Category 2 but it may gain strength over the weekend.

\Meanwhile, 20-second footage has emerged on social media showing the eye of the storm, along with flashing lightning in the backdrop.

Lee… it’s a hurricane but it sure wasn’t much to look at today. Raggedy eye like it’s suffering an extended hangover from the raging rapid intensification bender it went on a couple nights ago. pic.twitter.com/r6kpyvqAar — FlyAnon (@FlynonymousWX) September 9, 2023 ×

The footage was captured by “Hurricane Hunters" or the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the Air Force Reserve.

Hurricane Lee forecast

Forecasters are uncertain whether the hurricane would make landfall or not. “It will eventually begin to re-strengthen into probably a Category 4 storm based on the Hurricane Center’s current forecast,” Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate quoted to The New York Post.

But he also added some good news saying, “That return to Category 4 strength will be relatively short-lived because as it begins its turn north, it’s going to begin to weaken as it encounters cooler waters.”

Watch: Hurricane Idalia: State of emergency declared in 46 countries

As per the National Hurricane Center's reports, Hurricane Lee has the potential to affect several areas, including Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and Bermuda on Sunday.

Why predicting Lee’s path is complicated?

Over the next week, Hurricane Lee is expected to create rough sea conditions along the New York/New Jersey coastline.

Predicting its coastal impact is complicated due to its projected slowing down as it encounters cooler waters.

“One thing we are sure of, anytime you have a hurricane of this strength, you’re going to see strong rip currents, higher waves, beach erosion — probably pretty much anywhere on the East Coast, especially north of about Charleston, South Carolina clear up all the way to the Canadian Maritimes,” Tate added.