/Watch: Hindu deity statue demolished by Thailand amid border clash with Cambodia

The alleged demolition of a Hindu deity's statue in a Cambodian temple complex by Thailand military amid their border clash is causing outrage and polarised online debate (scroll down for the video). Some Hindu netizens are expressing anger, while Thai and Cambodian social media users are divided along national lines after the December 22 incident in which what appeared to be a tall sculpture of Lord Vishnu was toppled from behind by a bulldozer by Thai military engineers.

Why was Hindu deity demolished by Thai military?

The demolition is not motivated by religious animosity but by territorial claims. The statue was erected by Cambodian forces in 2013 on land that Thailand considers its territory. This is also located near a casino in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani province. For the Thai military, the destruction of the statue was about asserting Thai sovereignty over the land after its forces regained control of the area.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The videos shared on social media appears to show Thailand's army using an excavator to demolish the nine-metre Hindu deity statue, which had been erected on a pedestal.

Both nations have Hindu-Buddhist roots

Thailand and Cambodia are both predominantly Buddhist nations now, but they have Hindu roots. Some even consider Lord Buddha as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The statue appears to have been located in or near the Preah Vihear temple complex. In 1962, the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of Cambodia on the territorial claims over the complex. But Thailand has often dismissed the ruling.

Some Hindu netizens are outraged

Some Hindu netizens, particularly in India, are outraged at the demolition, viewing it as a religious desecration.

"Destroying a Hindu deity’s statue under the pretext of a border dispute is unacceptable... attacking faith and heritage only exposes intolerance," said an X user, who sought the Indian government's intervention on the matter.

"Shame to see Thai army destroy Hindu temple may god see you from [sic]," said a user, while another said, "Even Thailand is now showing red eyes to us... India govt should retaliate to save Sanatana Dharma."

Cambodian and Thai netizens debate Hindu idol demolition along national lines

Cambodian social media users decried the act as Thai aggression and cultural destruction during an invasion.

"Thailand is nothing but a perpetrator trying to destroy what Cambodia has even though it’s a religious statue!" said one user. "This is Cambodia territory. Thai army is invading us now. They destroy a lot of statues in here... We need peace," said another.

Thai social media users, however, framed it not as religious hatred but the removal of an illegal Cambodian encroachment. "Thais do respect all religions. Cambodia built the statue in Thai territory illegally... Now we occupied them back and you say we have no right to demolish?" asked one such user. "The reason Thai soldiers destroyed this statue was not out of religious hatred; Thailand also has Hindu culture and rituals. They had to destroy it because the Cambodians had erected the statue as an encroachment upon Thailand," said another.

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify visuals collected from social media