/Thailand-Cambodia conflict: China offers mediation as bombing continues despite Trump's ceasefire claims - What's latest

Thailand-Cambodia crisis has been continuing for more than two weeks with Thailand’s military now bombing the casino hub of Poipet and Thailand leaders saying that Cambodia should announce the truce first
Cambodia-Thailand tensions worsened on Thursday (Dec 18) as Cambodia’s defence ministry accused Thailand’s military of bombing the casino hub of Poipet, a major land crossing between the two nations. This comes after Thailand that Cambodia must be first to announce a truce to halt the ongoing fighting.
Amid worsening situation, China has offered to mediate between the two South Asian nations. China’s Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Deng Xijun is in Cambodia and Thailand visit today, to conduct mediation.
The US Embassy in Thailand issued a security alert to American tourists. "US citizens should avoid all travel within 50 kilometers [about 31 miles] of the Thailand-Cambodia border, due to active hostilities and the unpredictable security situation,” the alert said. Conditions on both sides remain volatile and it is an unpredictable security situation," it said.
The Embassy of India in Bangkok issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals planning to visit areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border. India also expressed "concern" over Cambodia-Thailand conflict urging for “return to dialogue”
Despite US President speaking to leaders of both Thailand and Cambodia, clashes on the border continued. Thailand said that Cambodia has to first announce truce, and give guaranty that the ceasefire won't be violated. Previous to that, the Royal Thai Army said that it “never mentioned” a ceasefire and that “there is no plan” to stop fighting.
The fresh clashes were triggered after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine, allegedly placed near disputed border area by Cambodia, in November. Cambodia denied the claims, but the Thai soldier died later prompting Thailand to launch an air strike. The clashes have continued for two weeks now
Earlier this year, both sides exchanged fire near the disputed border area and a Cambodian soldier was killed. Intense clashes erupted thereafter, killing 43 people
The Southeast Asian nations - Thailand and Cambodia - dispute the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border. Both countries also claim the land surrounding the 11th-century Preah Vihear Temple as their own.