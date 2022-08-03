Watch | 'Guardian angel' saves family from drowning during Kentucky floods

A dramatic video depicts an unidentified "guardian angel" navigating rapids to assist a man in saving his elderly uncle and grandmother from floods that have wreaked havoc on Kentucky, US. After yet another round of rainstorms inundated their neighbourhoods, families across eastern Kentucky are banding together to pick up the wreckage. Mae Amburgey, 98, who spent her entire life in Irvine, Kentucky, had to swim out of her house to safety. She managed to stay alive by perching atop her mattress.

Missy Crovetti, Amburgey's granddaughter, claimed that because Amburgey had never experienced anything like it, her grandmother had underestimated the ferocity of the storms. Although Amburgey was with her son and grandson, they became frightened. They occasionally received shocks because the electricity didn't turn off.

The number of people killed by floods in eastern Kentucky increased to 37 on Monday as more rain hindered relief efforts and potentially severe weather over the weekend threatened to cause additional harm. Beshear has stated that as search and rescue teams spread out over the flood-affected districts and recover more dead, he anticipates the death toll to keep rising. More rain on Monday made their operations more difficult, and fresh storms were predicted to form overnight. The National Weather Service warned that "a complex of storms is expected to move over the region tonight" and issued flood watches for the majority of eastern Kentucky for Tuesday evening and into the morning.

A few locations in eastern Kentucky experienced unheard-of flash flooding last week after receiving more than eight inches (20 centimetres) of rain in a 24-hour span. A startling 20 feet of water rose to the North Fork of the Kentucky River near Whitesburg in a matter of hours, breaking the previous record of 14.7 feet. Following the flooding that transformed roads into rivers, washed down bridges, and carried away homes, certain places in the rugged Appalachia region are still inaccessible.

