WATCH | Giant bird smashes through flight windscreen, blood-soaked pilot lands plane patiently

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a pilot smeared with blood after a bird crashed through the windshield of the aircraft he was flying.

The gruesome video shows the giant bird, with the lower part of its body, along with the talons, lodged in the cockpit amid strong winds. The pilot’s skill set and demeanour has taken the internet by surprise as he calmly brings the plane down. The incident happened in Ecuador, as per several news outlets that posted the clip online, reported NDTV.

The plane landed safely, as reported by Russia Today and the pilot has been identified as Ariel Valiente.

Disclaimer: The content you are about to see contains graphic images.Some viewers may find the following video disturbing. Pilot safely lands his plane after a huge bird struck his windshield in the Los Ríos Province, Ecuador. Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident. pic.twitter.com/Rl3Esonmtp — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 15, 2023 × "Pilot safely lands his plane after a huge bird struck his windshield in the Los Rios Province, Ecuador. Ariel Valiente was not injured during the incident," said the text of one of the tweets.

The clip generated a lot of buzz on Twitter.

"So lucky, I knew an airline pilot that lost his eye when this happened," commented one user. "I've heard of roadkill, but never have I seen or heard of air kill," tweeted another.

"This guy is a legend," said a third user, praising the patience shown by the pilot.

Reacting to the video, a user who calls himself as a flight instructor, said on Twitter: "When in a stressful situation, pilots will revert to the first thing they learned. That's why initial training is so important."

It is not unclear whether the blood belongs to Captain Valiente or the bird.

Also read | Passengers aboard IndiGo flight get pilot changed after failed landing attempts: Report

No information has been provided regarding the species of bird that was involved in the terrifying occurrence, however some have speculated that it may have been an Andean Condor, which can have a wingspan as large as nine feet.

After a US Airways jet carrying 155 passengers struck a flock of Canada geese and lost power as it flew out of New York's LaGuardia Airport in 2009, pilots and air safety officials began paying particular attention to aeroplanes that impact wildlife.

Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot, piloted the aeroplane into the Hudson River in what became known as the "Miracle on the Hudson," and all 155 people on board survived. Which airports have the most wildlife strikes? As per online news source Denverite, Denver International Airport was established in 1995 along the primary flyway for migratory birds across the continent. With well over 9,000 reports through the end of 2022, the airport has the most entries in the wildlife strike database. Only 42 of those impacts resulted in the aircraft suffering serious damage, and no aircraft were obliterated. With more than 2,650 strike reports in the database, the Horned Lark is the species that is hit the most frequently in Denver, reported the USA Today.