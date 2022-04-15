Watch: Gaffe-prone United States President Joe Biden looks lost on stage, attracts sharp criticism    

Gaffe-prone United States President Joe Biden has done it again. This time, the leader looked lost and tried to shake hands when no one was around on the stage on Thursday.

In the speech on the ongoing supply chain crisis in nation, the 79-year-old Biden also said that he was a 'full professor' at the University of Pennsylvania for four years when he never took a class at the institution.

"I've been at a lot of university campuses, matter of fact for four years, I was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania," the president said.

This is the latest in the series of several gaffes, which have been raising several eyebrows about his cognitive abilities as a president.

In the footage of Thursday event, Biden ended the speech in Greensboro, North Carolina. He signed off by saying 'God bless you all'. Then, he seemingly said something to the empty space behind him and raised his hands for a handshake when there was nobody around.

The president then turned his back to the audience. In a nutshell, he was looking totally lost on the stage.

The Biden’s behavior has sparked criticism online and the social media seems to have been buzzing over the issue.

"Where are the White House and Biden family handlers, whose job it is to make him look good?" said Harmeet K Dhillon, former vice chairwoman, California Republican Party on social media.

Politician Robby Starbuck, said, "Oh man. The music makes it 10x worse. This man is unfit to be President. Period."

