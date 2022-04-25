Watch: Exact moment when shark devours filmmaker’s camera underwater, providing fascinating glimpse

Have you ever wondered what it feels like when a shark suddenly sneaks up on you and attacks you while you take a swim in the ocean?

A filmmaker who was shooting for a marine documentary had a similar near-death experience. And what’s more, he managed to capture the whole moment on his camera which has since become viral.

While shooting an underwater documentary in the Maldives in April, filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid managed to capture the exact moment when he encountered a tiger shark.

The shot was taken in the waters of Fuvahmulah, where a large population of tiger sharks are found.

According to the Independent, the filmmaker had noticed that the ocean predator was circling around him. Suddenly, the shark, while approaching him slowly, devoured his 360-degree camera.

Though the equipment survived after the shark released the camera from its jaw, the footage managed to show the shark’s mouth and throat, providing a fascinating glimpse.

Speaking about the chance encounter, the 29-year-old cinematographer told the Independent, “I put my Insta360 on a weight and then I put it on the sand and the shark was curious.”

“He saw this shiny thing and he thought ‘let me taste it and then he bit the camera.”

The filmmaker added that his aim is to change the negative perception surrounding shark attacks and how it is portrayed in popular culture.

“When sharks bite people it is not because they want to eat us, it’s because they see someone and they are curious so they just bite,” he said.

“But they usually never eat the person because they don’t like it,” he added.\

(With inputs from agencies)