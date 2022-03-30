Watch: Elon Musk’s dance moves at Tesla’s Berlin factory lights up internet

It is well established that whatever Elon Musk does, it becomes an instant rage on social media.

Be it with his rambunctious statements or through his Twitter feeds, the Tesla CEO sure knows how to grab people’s attention.

One such viral antic of his has Twitter buzzing. Tesla recently opened its "giga factory" in Germany, the company's first manufacturing facility in Europe.

But what lit up the internet at that event was Elon Musk’s dance moves.

A clip, which has gone viral, shows Musk dancing awkwardly around a vehicle as the crowd claps him on over some loud dance music.

It revived the memories of another slightly awkward jig he did at a launch event in Shanghai in 2020.

And as expected, Twitter completely lost it over the clip, with many commending Musk on a job well done and being happy for the CEO for feeling so joyous about his accomplishments.

The $5.5 million dollar plant is expected to “manufacture hundreds of thousands of Model Y vehicles and millions of battery cells”. It officially opened in Berlin to 30 clients on March 22.

The "giga factory" in Gruenheide, in Germany's eastern state of Brandenburg, is Tesla's first production site in Europe and local officials are hoping it will help the region position itself as a hub for electric vehicle production.

The Californian company aims eventually to employ some 12,000 workers at the site.

"We are extremely confident that the world can transition to a sustainable energy future with the combination of solar, wind, plus battery storage and electric vehicles," Musk said in a speech at the ceremony.

"I really want to assure everyone that you can have hope in the future, you should have hope in the future," he added.

Watch | Elon Musk dancing video takes internet by storm as Tesla opens its first plant in Germany

(With inputs from agencies)