Watch: Donald Trump Jr accidentally insults his father instead of DeSantis

Donald Trump Jr accidentally insulted his father by calling him a “mortician” in an apparent goof-up while slamming his rival Ron DeSantis, whose presidential campaign announcement on Twitter Spaces was marred with tech glitches.

A mortician means a person whose job is to prepare dead people to be buried and to arrange and manage funerals, or an undertaker.

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” Trump Jr said on his online show, Triggered With Don Jr, on video platform Rumble on Thursday night.

But instead of correcting himself, he then continued after a brief pause, “The policies of a DC swamp rat because we’ve seen … the flip-flops, right?”

Jeb Bush was a former governor of Florida and party establishment favourite when Donal Trump Sr won the Republican primary in 2016.

Trump’s eldest son mocked DeSantis by playing an audio clip of what he claimed was “8 minutes of silence” during the Florida governor’s campaign launch and echoed his father’s description of it as a “DeSaster”.

"Trump has the personality of a mortician, and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look an Olympian."

“It was a hashtag disaster. It took a long time for Elon Musk to barely figure out how and what was going on. It took two charismatic billionaires like Elon Musk and David Sacks to carry DeSantis through this where he basically read an op-ed about what he is gonna do,” he said.

Trump Jr continued his tirade by making snide remarks against Desantis saying that he had a “sort of nasally and effeminate … voice”.

Gaffe draws million of views and ridicule

As expected, the clip of his slip-of-the-tongue moment went viral, receiving over a million views and triggering a trolling spree.

“Someone needs to tell him he got it all wrong if he’s trying to hype his father,” a Twitter user said.

Another user Allene Lewis quipped: “This is rich! For the first time in Donny He’s life he spoke truth about daddy.

“It was that extra bump that Jr did right before recording this,” one said.

DeSantis announced his candidacy for president in a campaign launch video on Wednesday, on Twitter Spaces.

The campaign was soon saw severe glitches as a "break the internet" moment because of intense interest during its launch.

Trump and his allies called the episode an embarrassing flop. The former president also shared a video on his Truth Social outlet, in which a rocket was seen crashing and exploding with the caption "Ron! 2024."

