/WATCH | 'Dangerous manoeuvres': Two Chinese vessels collide while chasing Philippine boat in South China Sea

A Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its coast guard while chasing a Philippines patrol boat in the South China Sea near Scarborough Shoal on Monday (August 11), according to Manila. The Philippine coast guard released a video showing the horrific collision.

The collision occurred during a humanitarian mission to aid Filipino fishermen, reported news agency AFP.

Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine coast guard, stressed that the Chinese coast guard vessel was chasing the Filipino coast guard vessel, performing "dangerous maneuvers".

"The (China coast guard vessel) CCG 3104, which was chasing the (Filipino coast guard vessel) BRP Suluan at high speed, performed a risky manoeuvre from the (Philippine) vessel's starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA (people's liberation army) Navy warship," Tarriela said as quoted by AFP.

He further stated that the Chinese coast guard vessel suffered "substantial damage" to its forecastle, rendering it unseaworthy.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos also reacted to the incident, stressing that patrol vessels would "continue to be present" in the area to defend and assert Manila's sovereign rights.

Moreover, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada said that the collision was a "classic case of reaping what one sows. “The Chinese Coast Guard must cease and desist from engaging in dangerous maneuvers against our Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and other maritime vessels."

“These tactics not only endanger our maritime personnel and fisherfolk—they also escalate tensions unnecessarily. Nothing good will come of such actions, except the empty display of logistical superiority," he said in a video statement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros said that this proves that Beijing’s own actions are reckless and endanger their own people.