Watch: Conspiracy theorist posts previously banned video of Jeffrey Epstein's ‘sex dungeon’

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones posted the previously banned video of the New York mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, months after being reinstated on X. The video was previously banned on X in which Jones claimed that the mansion was used by the disgraced financer as a “sex dungeon.” Taking to X, the 49-year-old American far-right on Tuesday (Jan 2) posted footage of himself discussing “the web of perversion” in front of the mansion.

Jones, in the five-and-a-half-minute-long video, appears to be walking to the townhouse at 9 East 71st Street and speaking about the sexual acts which took place inside the mansion.

While thanking the Tesla founder for reinstating him on X, Jones captioned the video, “At the time, I travelled to New York to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slavery lair; this was censored on every platform. Now available, thanks to Elon Musk unblocking me on X! See the censored video I shot several years ago of Epstein’s NY sex dungeon.”

Walking up to the mansion, Jones said, “East 71st street in the middle of Manhattan, New York, USA, and that is Saint James Church. We're at a very important site here.”

"This is a place I began to expose more than 15 years ago from sources I had who were telling me that there were powerful individuals that were running underage sex rings to compromise, not just politicians but corporate leaders, particularly scientific leaders and that they had an island in the Caribbean where underage girls and others were taken, where they did rituals, and where children were even killed," he added.



See the censored video I shot several years ago of Epstein’s NY sex dungeon pic.twitter.com/juT06IyU3b — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 2, 2024 × “Well, as you know, in the last three or four years, it's come out that Jeffrey Epstein was running that network. But Jeffrey Epstein was just a pimp. Jeffrey Epstein was just a frontman," Jone continued.

"And when he died, the networks that he was the frontman for, that he was like the butler for, have continued on with the British royal family and others, using these systems to compromise the leadership of not just the United States but the world. And so Bill Gates and so many other titans of industry have stayed in the address I'm about to show you for months and months and months at a time," he said.

He further added that “they've also stayed at facilities in Paris, facilities in London, facilities in New Mexico, like Zorro Ranch.” After walking up to the mansion's main entrance, Jones pointed out that “the famous keypad that so many pimps brought underage girls to, to bring them inside that seven-story building so that sex crimes could be committed, so that they could be compromised.”