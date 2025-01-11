US President Joe Biden Friday (Jan 10) asserted Vice President Kamala Harris “could have and would have” beaten Republican candidate Donald Trump, apparently overlooking the fact that she did run against the GOP leader and suffered a massive loss. At a press conference, the 82-year-old leader was asked about his decision to drop out of the presidential race following an abysmal debate performance.

“I would have beaten Trump, could have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have beaten Trump and would have been Trump,” a confused Biden stressed.

Biden added that for him, unifying the party was the biggest priority and he was confident of Harris’s win.

“I thought it was better to unify the party. It was the greatest honor of my life to be President of the United States but I didn’t want to be one who caused a party who wasn’t unified to lose an election. That’s why I stepped aside, but I was confident she could win,” the Democratic leader said.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden was asked whether he had any regrets about walking out of the race. “It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he responded.

“But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old …. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old?”Biden added.

Reactions on social media

Users on social media were quick to remind Biden that Kamala in fact did run against Trump following his Friday gaffe.

“Someone should tell him that Kamala did in fact run and did not win,” wrote one user.

“They are just setting the stage to make the case for dementia if he ever goes to trial,” a second user added. “Kamala couldn't even win a primary now he's saying she could beat Trump?” a third user commented.