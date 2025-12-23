/WATCH | Clashes erupt outside Dhaka’s High Commission in New Delhi after Hindu man killed in Bangladesh

Violence erupted outside Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi on Tuesday (Dec 23) when protesters clashed with police after a Hindu man was killed in India’s neighbouring nation, which is gripped with unrest. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, over the incident.

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations protest near the Bangladesh High Commission staged protest over atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence outside its diplomatic establishments in New Delhi.

“Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance,” the statement said.

“The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts and to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities in India,” the statement added.

Incidents of vandalism were also reported at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on Monday (Dec 22) and the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Saturday (Dec 20). Following this, Bangladesh suspended issuing of visa in three Indian cities, including Delhi.

What is happening in Bangladesh?

Last week on Thursday (Dec 18), a Hindu man was beaten by a mob, then tied to a tree and set ablaze in Mymensingh amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh. Some other incidents against Hindu minorities were also reported in the country.

Violence broke out in Bangladesh after the killing of Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University.

Hadi, the leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, was a polarising figure known for his strong anti-India stance. He was shot by masked assailants while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. Hadi was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 18).