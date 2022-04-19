Watch: Captured Britons appear on Russian TV, ask Boris Johnson for swap with Putin ally

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Two British fighters were allegedly captured by Russian soldiers in Ukraine last week when they were defending the southern city of Mariupol in the war-torn nation. In the latest video, the Britons urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to negotiate their release.

A few days ago, a video had emerged that showed 28-year-old fighter Aiden Aslin handcuffed and bruised. He had an evident cut on his forehead. Aslin was also paraded on Russian TV.

As per UK media, Aslin is originally from Nottinghamshire but he moved to Ukraine in 2018. He reportedly holds dual citizenship.

ALSO READ | Russian troops have begun battle for Donbas, says Ukraine President Zelensky

Another Briton who is in captivity is Shaun Pinner. He apparently moved to Ukraine in 2018. In a statement released through Britain's foreign ministry, Pinner's relatives said the pair were "being held by the Russian army".

Pinner's family noted he was a "proud member" of Ukraine's marines, after moving to the country four years ago and marrying a Ukrainian.

In the latest British media report, the sister of Pinner suggested that his family has been considering a prisoner swap.

As quoted by Daily Mail, the 43-year-old Cassandra Pinner said, "We have been made aware that Shaun is in another video asking for a prisoner exchange. A prisoner exchange is a move that is being considered, not necessarily with Viktor Medvedchuk, but it's something being discussed."

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: More than 4.9 million Ukrainians flee war, says UN

Both Pinner and Aslin had been fighting for the Ukrainian army in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is now almost entirely under Russian control.

Reports suggest that Mariupol could fall anytime after Russia escalated bombings and shelling with people reportedly hiding in the city.

Britons urge Johnson to negotiate their release

In the latest video published on Monday (April 18), which was shown on Russian state broadcaster VGTRK, Pinner and Aslin can be seen asking to be exchanged for Viktor Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk is said to be a very close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was recently captured and is being held by the Ukrainian authorities.

The Britons called on the British PM to help free them and the footage of the same went viral on social media forums.

However, it was not clear whether the men had been forced to speak in the videos and when and where the video was actually made.

So far, there is no response from the UK officials yet.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

🇬🇧🇺🇦Video llamamiento de los ciudadanos británicos que se rindieron en Mariupol al primer ministro Boris Johnson.



Los mercenarios Sean Pinner y Aiden Aslin piden ser canjeados por el político ucraniano Medvedchuk.@SputnikLive pic.twitter.com/FOnRmCj4ME — Hernan (@Hernan09341642) April 18, 2022 ×

Viktor Medvedchuk to be released?

Ukraine on April 12 claimed that the authorities have captured a Medvedchuk. A few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed to exchange the 67-year-old Medvedchuk for Ukrainians currently being held in Russia.

On being asked about the potential exchange last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Medvedchuk was "not a Russian citizen" and said he did not know if he wanted Moscow to interfere in his case.

WATCH | Ukraine-Russia war: What are anti-radiation medicines? Side effects & availability