Watch: Canada’s Trudeau says ‘Russia must defeat Ukraine’ in an embarrassing gaffe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embarrassed himself big time on Monday (Feb 26) as he said, “Russia must win the war,” during an address in Warsaw, Poland. However, he immediately corrected himself and said he meant to say “Ukraine must win this war against Russia”. Despite the apology, users on social media pulled no punches and bashed the Canadian leader for ‘speaking his heart out.’

“We know that Russia must win this war. Sorry, Ukraine must win this war against Russia,” said the Canadian PM, while immediately correcting his unintended mistake.

Trudeau’s gaffe came as he stood alongside his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk during a press briefing in Poland’s capital. The clip has now gone viral on the internet, serving as ammunition for his opponents at home and abroad.

Trudeau visited Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday (Feb 24), PM Trudeau landed in Kyiv as he signed a new security agreement with the war-torn nation, marking the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trudeau has offered $320 million to Ukraine in military aid as well as $2.4 billion in loans, to be given through the International Monetary Fund.

“War isn’t just experienced on the battlefield, it’s lived every day, by everyday people,” Trudeau said of the loans at a news conference in the Ukrainian president’s official residence.

“This money allows roads to be repaired after a bombing. It pays nurses and doctors who keep people healthy, and it supports Ukrainians as they fight back against Russia,” he said.

Trudeau was accompanied by leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium, even as leaders from the US, UK, France and Germany remained absent.

Reactions on social media

Users couldn’t help mocking the Canadian PM on social media platform X, with one saying Trudeau had “just expressed his heart's wish.”

Another user commented, "Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau is no longer sure of anything."