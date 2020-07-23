Watch: Brothers, 10 and three, caught by crowd after jumping from burning building

A crowd below a burning building saved the life of two young brothers who jumped 33ft from a window to escape the fire.

The children, aged ten and three, were caught as they fell towards the pavement in the south-eastern French city of Grenoble on Tuesday. They both were unharmed by the fall.

The dramatic footage from the incident shows one of the boys hanging from the window as black smoke emerges out from his home.

He then drops down to a crowd following which a second boy leaps from the apartment block and gets caught by the group.

The boys, aged three and 10, were taken to hospital along with 17 of the building's residents.

There was no immediate word about the condition of the boys or anyone else affected by the fire.

A 25-year-old student suffered a broken wrist from helping catch the children.