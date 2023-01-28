WATCH | Body camera footage from Paul Pelosi's attack released

Footage of the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was made public on Friday morning (January 27), following requests from news organisations to release the video. The footage shows what happened on October 28, 2022, when David DePape, 42, reportedly stormed into Pelosis' house in San Francisco, California, in an attempt to physically harm Nancy Pelosi who was not at home at the time.

Instead, DePape ran into 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and hit him with a hammer, causing Pelosi to sustain damage to his hands, arms, and skull in addition to other injuries. Pelosi managed to recover from his wounds, but since the incident, he has been spotted in public sporting a helmet and gloves.

Body-camera footage from the officers who originally arrived at the Pelosis' home is among the media that was made public on Friday. A portion of the video had previously been displayed in an open court preliminary hearing last month.

*Trigger warning: Some readers might find the video disturbing. Discretion is adviced*

Judge Stephen M. Murphy of the San Francisco Superior Court decided to release the video on Wednesday over objections from the prosecution that it may be manipulated or used to disseminate false information.

After the attack, which occurred a little more than a week before the crucial 2022 midterm elections were set to take place, rumours began to circulate online.

There have been baseless allegations made by people like Elon Musk, that Paul Pelosi was somehow responsible for the attack, and there are several ideas circulating that DePape was either framed or had a sexual relationship with Pelosi, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office refused to provide copies of the footage to news organisations, including the New York Times, Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, and Associated Press, citing the risk of false information.

However, attorneys for the news organisations contended that having access to the footage would be essential for case transparency.

“You don’t eliminate the public right of access just because of concerns about conspiracy theories,” Thomas R Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer representing the news agencies, told the Associated Press.

DePape is accused of an attack on both a state and federal level. He is accused of attempted murder, residential burglary in the first degree, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official in state court.

He faces two counts in federal court: one for the attempted kidnapping of a US official and one for assaulting a US official's immediate family member. DePape has filed not guilty pleas in both federal and state courts.

(With inputs from agencies)