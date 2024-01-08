Watch: Biden 'escorted' off stage by First Lady, age debate sparks on social media ahead of polls

United States President Joe Biden's issue of age was once again re-ignited on social media after video footage of first lady Jill Biden escorting him off stage, after he delivered the January 6 anniversary remarks, went viral.

RNC Research's X account shared a video which included the footage in which Biden just ended his speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania on Friday (Jan 5) after which his wife held his hand and led him away from the podium.

The social media users were left amused by the fact that Joe Biden's wife was allowed by the White House staff to rush to the stage and lead President Biden away from the podium before he by any chance hesitated awkwardly or walked towards the stage's wrong end in confusion, reported Fox News. Jill, Ed.D., escorts Biden off the stage following his remarks pic.twitter.com/jCaV2Rtk49 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024 × In the video, Jill Biden is seen climbing the stage as soon as the president has ended his speech, grabbing his hand and taking him to the back of the stage where the two disappeared behind the American flags that were kept on display.

Netizens react to the video, call it 'pathetic'

Sharing the video, The Daily Mail US on X wrote, “Jill Biden rushed to embrace zoned-out Biden after he finished the speech, then went into trance-like state on-stage." Quickly responding to the trolling of Biden, some netizens wrote, “Remember the many times Melania wouldn’t hold Trump’s hand?" Jill Biden rushed to embrace zoned-out Biden after he finished speech, then went into trance-like state on-stage https://t.co/fYJ1zrdQwL pic.twitter.com/aBELRccmER — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 6, 2024 × Meanwhile, other netizens taking a subtle dig at Donald Trump, wrote, “Yeah wives actually want to hold the hands of their husbands when their husbands are faithful and didn't raw dog a pornstar when they were home with their infant son. Crazy."

“Couples that actually love each other still hold hands. It's a thing Repukes don't comprehend because you are not capable of love," said another.

However, many others joined the trolling of Biden ahead of the US Presidential elections which are set to be held this year and in which President Biden is seeking another term at the White House.

"Tried to cover it by running on stage to hug him beforehand. I bet we'll see more of these "displays of love" to help him exit," netizens wrote.

Watch: Xi Jinping, Joe Biden vow to promote bilateral ties | WION “It's pathetic to see the Commander in Chief being led off the stage. But Jill is there specifically to make sure Biden finds his way off of the stage and doesn't get distracted trying to shake hands with invisible people," another user said.