Watch: Before major GOP debate, Vivek Ramaswamy shares video of his topless tennis session
The upcoming debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday will feature notable contenders from the Republican party but former US President Donald Trump.
As Indian-origin GOP leader Vivek Ramaswamy looks forward to debating with fellow Republicans to win the party nomination for presidential polls, he recently posted 21 seconds long video on X of his tiring tennis session.
“Three hours of solid debate prep this morning,” Ramaswamy wrote in his post.
A shirtless tennis video by GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy certainly grabs headlines.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 21, 2023
This comes after he was shown on video rapping to Eminem a little over a week ago. There are plenty of people who don’t like this.
The upcoming debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday will feature notable contenders including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
However, it must be noted that former President Donald Trump won't be participating as per his Sunday announcement, citing his massive popularity among Republicans.
Vivek Ramaswamy not interested in VP post
According to recent media reports, Vivek Ramaswamy said he was not at all interested in the US Vice President role. He stated that he would decline the vice presidency if he doesn't secure the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.
“Donald Trump and I share something in common and that is that neither of us would do well in a number 2 position,” he said in a Fox interview.
Watch: US: Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy front-runners to face Biden in President election
“I’m not interested in a different position in the government,” he said, adding, “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number 2 or a number 3 in the federal government.”
Ramaswamy’s popularity has surged of late
Meanwhile, Ramaswamy has experienced a significant surge in GOP primary polls, now sharing the second position with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. However, both candidates trail far behind former President Donald Trump, who leads with 56 per cent support.
It's worth noting that DeSantis, who held second place, dropped from 21 per cent in June to 10 per cent in the current Emerson College Polling figures. In contrast, Ramaswamy's support has risen from a mere 2 per cent to secure the second spot.
