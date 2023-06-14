Watch | Bear beats the heat, takes a dip in Florida beach

Visitors at Destin's beach on Sunday were taken aback by the amazing sight of a young black bear cub playing in the waters to cool down.

Social media users shared videos of the amazing sight of a bear taking a cool dip in the deep blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The young cub surprised beachgoers by making its way from the deep water to a packed beach, generating a flurry of internet activity.

The young bear's amazing swimming abilities are seen in one video, which led an onlooker to jokingly comment, "I guess he's on vacation, too!" The cub joyously splashes about in the knee-deep water as it approaches the shore while curious onlookers watch in awe. People in the throng are clearly shocked as they shout, "It's a bear!"

On Facebook, Jennifer Majors Smith, who now calls Nashville home but was on vacation with her family in the Florida Panhandle, posted many videos of the amazing experience. "Never have I ever...seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach," she wrote, "and I'm from Pensacola." A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane. @spann pic.twitter.com/v033ep7FFa — Cdawg (@cbcpa79) June 11, 2023 × The young bear left the Florida beach where he was having fun and went straight towards the sand dunes, disappearing from view near a condominium. Bear antics stun people in the US A Connecticut bakery's garage was broken into by a hungry black bear last month, who ate 60 cupcakes before leaving as terrified staff helplessly watched.

When the bear arrived on Wednesday, the staff at Taste by Spellbound in the town of Avon were busy packing a van with cakes for delivery.

According to the state environmental office, between 1,000 and 1,200 black bears reside in Connecticut, and 158 sightings were reported in 169 towns and cities last year.

Bakery owner Miriam Stephens said in an Instagram post that she overheard Maureen Williams "screaming bloody murder" and shouted that a bear had broken into the garage.

“Okay. Here’s the real story. We have a loading garage in the back of our Avon shop for our Transit. Maureen was loading it with the last items before I was to leave. She was on the West Hartford side of the van, looked up and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side. All of a sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling ‘there’s a bear in the garage!’ She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight. The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut. I immediately called 911. Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person. She finally got him out and Maureen ran to the garage to close it as fast as she could,” Stephens wrote.