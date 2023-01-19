Polar bear kills a woman and child in Alaska, know what's pushing the arctic animal to attack humans lately

A polar bear reportedly killed a woman and her 1-year-old son in a remote village community of Alaska on Tuesday evening. Authorities revealed that the polar bear entered the community area, and chased some villagers, before brutally attacking the woman and her kid. The bear too ended up losing its life after one of the residents fatally shot the animal following the rampage on the community. The incident took place at 2:30 PM local time on Tuesday in Alaska’s Wales village, the westernmost point of the American mainland and home to around 170 residents. The state police said the remains of the dead bodies have been dispatched for autopsy.

Polar bear attack details revealed

As per the investigators, the victims were 24-year-old Summer Myomick and her son Clyde Ongtowasruk, who were commuting between the community school and clinic during the attack. As per Alaska State trooper, a trooper and one official from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game travelled to Wales to investigate the attack. The state Medical Examiner's Office will examine the dead bodies and perform the autopsy.

Bear attacks are on the rise due to climate change

Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in the region but a 2017 study found that the trend was rising, owing to the fast-decreasing ice sea which has pushed polar bears in search of food toward inland. Experts worry that encounters between humans and polar bears are expected to rise as the animals are showing signs of starvation following the erosion of sea ice.

Sea ice is necessary for polar bears to relax, reproduce, and reach the seals that are their main source of food. Polar bears and numerous other ice-dependent animals are in danger as sea ice decreases year after year. An analysis of polar bear data from northeast Alaska and the Northwest revealed a 40% decline in population from 1,500 to 900 bears between 2001 and 2010.