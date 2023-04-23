WATCH | American Airlines flight forced to land after engine gets engulfed in flames

An American Airlines Boeing 737 was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine caught fire, having hit a flock of geese. The accident transpired 25 minutes after the plane took off in Ohio on Sunday early morning.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing Flight 1958 returning to John Glenn International Airport in Columbus as flames and smoke billowed from the right engine.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from the airport around 7:45 am bound for Phoenix, Arizona. However, around 8 am, when the plane was hovering over the Upper Arlington area, the pilots accessed something was wrong with the engine and the passenger jet was forced to turn back and head to the airport.

At 8:20 am, the plane landed back on the south runway of the airport. Firefighters and airport security quickly reached the plane and managed to douse the engine fire.

The authorities have confirmed there were no injuries on the plane and that the airport is still operational.

"Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational," tweeted the official handle of the airport.

After the landing, the passengers alighted safely and were chauffeured to another flight that departed later in the morning.

According to one of the eyewitness passengers, he and others heard a loud clanking noise, with one of the pilots informing them that the plane had hit a flock of geese shortly after taking off.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into the matter.

Not the first such incident

Notably, the incident comes a few days after another American Airlines flight was forced to return to the gate before takeoff due to mechanical difficulties at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

A video made by the passenger showed flames coming out from under the aeroplane's wing as it taxied on the tarmac.

“American Airlines flight 2288, with service from Charlotte (CLT) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate before takeoff after reporting a mechanical issue. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate under its own power and was taken out of service for maintenance. We never want to disrupt our customer’s travel plans and apologize for the trouble this may have caused,” according to a statement from the airline.

(With inputs from agencies)