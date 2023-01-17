WATCH | Air Hostess Oshin Ale's video before Nepal plane crash goes viral, father recalls LAST CONVERSATION

Who would have thought that this would be her last Tiktok video? Nepal Plane Tragedy took the lives of 68 people as per several latest reports. Among them, one was Oshin Ale Magar, an Air Hostess and a famous Tiktoker in Nepal. A video went viral for the tragic Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal on Sunday. It was recorded by an air hostess Oshin Ale. Oshin Ale, one of the four members of the cabin crew who lost her life in the disaster, was well-known on TikTok in Nepal. She may be seen posing on the plane in the TikTok video. After the video went viral on social media, people started condoling the death of Ale and prayed she rests in peace. Check the viral video here:

Rest in Peace !!💐#Nepal #planecrash

Father recounts last conversation with daughter

In the crash of Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 which had 72 persons on board, Oshin, 24, was one of the 68 who died that day in the crash. Her father Mohan Ale Magar, a retired Indian Army personnel, recalls telling her not to go to work on that particular day early in the morning. On that fatal day, she insisted on celebrating the festival after finishing two flights, Mohan told Republica newspaper over the phone. According to the report, her father Mohan and mother Sabnam Ale Magar reached Pokhara to identify the dead body of their daughter.

At least 68 people were killed when a passenger jet carrying 72 people, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge as it was making a landing at the recently completed airport in the tourist city of Pokhara. Though WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, a video surfaced online wherein a passenger apparently live-streamed the final moments before the crash. The accident on Sunday is the deadliest in Nepal since a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed into a hill while attempting to land in Kathmandu in 1992, killing all 167 persons on board.

