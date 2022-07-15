Watch: A female cop harassed by a bunch of clout-chasing TikTok men

TikTok is often a cesspool of extremely misogynistic content. Proving the aforementioned statement true, a group of men filming 'content' for a TikTok account named 'blackmagictvv' posted an objectionable video where they could be seen harassing a cop.

Reportedly, in the video, which has since gone viral in the realms of social media platforms, this particular group can be seen standing a few feet away from a female police officer and passing lewd, as well as inappropriate comments.

https://youtube.com/shorts/leit7daUAa0?feature=share

One of the men in the background can be heard saying, "...damn, this one is nice", apparently referring to the female officer in the frame. Similarly, another remarked, "Bro..this one should be a model."

"She has probably had a hard career dealing with this nonsense from crims and colleagues," continued the verbal diarrhoea from other men in the group. The officer maintained her composure all throughout despite one of the men saying, "She's trying so hard not to laugh."

If the catcalling wasn't enough, the TikTok account uploading the video also captioned it across with "She's definitely in the wrong field."

The netizens took the onus upon themselves to school the group of men who posted the video thinking it would help them gain clout. Several netizens called out the group for their frat, high-school behaviour and harassment.

