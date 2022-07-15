Watch: Teacher consoles his students who weep uncontrollably after his transfer; netizens tear up

A good teacher is one that makes you understand the subject. However, a great teacher is one that not only teaches you about the subject but also inspires you to become a better human. A teacher with empathy and devotion towards their students always stands out and thus when that teacher leaves, it leaves a certain void.

A similar void was felt by the little kids of the Composite School in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. In the Chakiya block of the region, teacher Shivendra Singh Baghel was preparing to leave the Composite School after having taught there since 2018.

Baghel had recently received his transfer orders, which meant that he had to shift to Hardoi district for his next assignment. However, during the farewell, several children could not hold back and started crying whilst tugging onto their beloved teacher's sleeves, asking him not to leave the school.

See how students of a primary school in Chakiya block of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh reacted while bidding farewell to their teacher who has been transferred. pic.twitter.com/5cs7K75sUV — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) July 14, 2022 ×

The scenes were heart-breaking and pristine simultaneously. The teacher kept reassuring his students that he will come back soon to meet them.

"Rote nahi. Boht ache se padhte hai sab log. Aayenge pakka aayenge. Aree mere baccha, aise nahi rote (Do not cry. You all study so well. I will come back soon. Do not cry, my kid)." the teacher could be heard consoling his students.

However, the innocuous kids, not wanting to let their teacher go, continued weeping. The reactions of the students and the teacher made the netizens tear up a little as well. A few days after Guru Purnima, such scenes restored the faith that the student-teacher relationship is still intact in India.