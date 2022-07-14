Watch: 8 of Indian family swept away by high tides in Oman beach, two dead, three missing

A holiday excursion turned tragic for an Indian family after 8 members were swept away by large waves off Oman beach. Two members died while a rescue operation has been launched for three more people.

According to PTI news agency, the family is from India’s western Maharashtra state and has been living in Dubai.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when 42-year-old Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shruti, 9, and Shreyas, 6, were spending their time at the coast of Salah al-Mughsail.

Of the 8, the three who fell were rescued shortly after, the authority reported, while emergency care was readily available.

Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) said that two members of the family, including a child, were found dead on Tuesday, reports Al Arabiya news outlet.

Visuals of the horrifying accident went viral on Twitter where it can be seen that the family were getting their photos clicked while standing on the edge of the coast when a large and strong wave hits them.

Watch: A family is swept away by a giant wave on #Oman's Mughsail beach after eight members reportedly crossed the beach's boundary fence.

As soon as the waves leave the sand and are pulled back into the ocean, a woman can be seen crying for help as two other members are washed away by the beach water.

Notably, the Sunday incident is just one of the many that were reported over the weakened in Oman where strong rain have aided strong and high tides across the beaches.

The CDAA on July 10 announced the closure of many tourist sites to avoid further deaths or accidents.

“Due to the large number of reports, indifference and nonadherence to instructions, directives and warning, [the CDAA] calls upon all citizens, residents and visitors to Oman visiting tourist attractions, that until this situation ends, such sites will be closed, and they will not be allowed to be approached,” Al Arabiya news quoted a statement from CDAA.

(With inputs from agencies)

