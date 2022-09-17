Watch: 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan's east coast: US Geological Survey



The US Geological Survey reported that a 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday near the east coast of Taiwan.

According to the USGS, the earthquake struck at about 9:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) about 50 km (30 miles) north of Taitung, a coastal city, at a depth of 10 km.

Taiwan has just had an earthquake, and the video shows waves in the hot pot restrant.

I also felt the earthquake in Taizhou!#taiwan #earthquake #台湾地震 pic.twitter.com/XDPn5qH3T3 — 莎莎大国王 King （💯互fo） (@luckylinsa) September 17, 2022 ×

Initial reports from local media stated that the earthquake caused no injuries or damage.

The magnitude was somewhat lower, at 6.4, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, but it was shallower at 7.3 kilometres.

Because Taiwan is located close to the meeting point of two tectonic plates, earthquakes frequently strike the island.

Unless a quake is stronger than magnitude 7.0, the island does not send tsunami alerts.

Although a lot depends on where and how deep the earthquake occurs, some earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.0 or higher can be fatal.

However, the USGS predicted a low probability of mortality on Saturday, though it warned that some damage was conceivable.

(with inputs from agencies)

