Washington man to plead guilty in 'killing spree' of 3,600 eagles and birds

A man from Washington who is accused of murdering over 3,600 protected species, including bald eagles and selling them on the black market, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Travis John Branson of Cusick has entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to unlawfully trafficking bald and golden eagles, conspiring and violating the Lacey Act.

As part of the agreement, the 48-year-old will plead guilty to specific charges and in return, prosecutors will drop 10 counts of unlawful trafficking.

Another individual charged in the case, Simon Paul of St. Ignatius, Montana, remains at large as of Tuesday (Feb 27), with an arrest warrant issued in January.

The hunters allegedly shot the birds illegally on the Flathead Indian Reservation and elsewhere, violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Branson and Paul are accused of using a dead deer to bait eagles for illegal hunting. Branson, if convicted on all charges, could face up to 13 years in prison, pending court approval of the proposed agreement.

A recent study by the US Geological Survey highlights the illegal shooting of golden eagles as a significant cause of their deaths, driven by the black market demand for eagle parts.

Of particular value are feathers from immature golden eagles, which are revered among tribes, according to reporting from the AP. A tail set from a golden eagle can fetch several hundred dollars, according to details in another trafficking case last year, AP reported.