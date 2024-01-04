LIVE TV
National Birds Day 2024: History, theme, significance and all you need to know

New Delhi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
The theme of this year's National Birds Day is 'Right To Fight'. The theme resonates with the flight of a bird that symbolises freedom.

National Birds Day 2024: January 5 is celebrated as National Birds Day in the United States of America to raise awareness about the maltreatment and exploitation of birds, which are important parts of our ecosystem. 

National Birds Day 2024: Every year on January 5, the United States of America observes the day as National Bird Day to raise awareness about the role of birds in our ecosystem. The day is to make us all realise that birds are not made to be captured or possessed as showpieces in our homes, but are beautiful creatures that are made to live free.

The day was started by the initiative of the Avian Welfare Coalition, which works to promote awareness for birds that are captured or produced in captivity for either financial gain or for human amusement. 

National Birds Day 2024: Theme

The theme of this year’s National Birds Day is ‘Right To Fight’. The theme resonates with the flight of a bird that symbolises freedom. With this campaign, the Avian Welfare Coalition aims to reduce the suffering of birds by raising public awareness of the destructive bird trade, the realities of cruel bird breeding mills and the ways to improve the welfare of birds already in captivity. 

National Birds Day 2024: History

National Birds Day has been observed in the United States since 2002. This date was picked because it is also the day of the annual Christmas Bird Count. In America, a national holiday is commemorated in which people join hands to learn more about the quality and condition of birds in the United States of America.

National Birds Day 2024: Significance

Data point to various bird species, particularly the 850 species found in the United States, and their critical state. National Bird Day was established by the Avian Welfare Coalition to raise public awareness of the challenges and misery of birds, as well as the improvements that people can make to develop a healthier, more sustainable relationship with these wonderful creatures.

Many lives are endangered due to a variety of factors such as climate change, habitat loss, deforestation, and other life-threatening circumstances. People from throughout the country mark the day by attending various activities to raise awareness.

(With inputs from agencies)

