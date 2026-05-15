/Washington DC could host world’s largest fireworks display this July 4. What's happening?

Allies of Donald Trump are preparing an ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks display during America’s 250th Independence Day celebration in Washington, D.C. Organizers are planning more than 30 minutes of nonstop fireworks on July 4, nearly doubling the length of last year’s National Mall display. To surpass the current world record, set in the Philippines in 2016, the event would require more than 810,904 fireworks. The celebration is being organized by Freedom 250, a White House-backed initiative overseeing festivities for America’s 250th birthday. The group has partnered with Pyrotecnico, known for producing major events, including Super Bowl fireworks shows.

"We are shooting to break the record," Jodi Dague, director of marketing at Pyrotecnico, told Axios in an email. The massive celebration is expected to transform Washington into one of the most heavily secured July 4 events in US history. Federal authorities are designating the occasion as a National Special Security Event, a status typically reserved for presidential inaugurations and other high-risk national gatherings. The United States Secret Service will lead security operations surrounding the celebration. A Secret Service spokesperson told Axios that "increased security measures" will be implemented in the days leading up to, during, and immediately following the event.

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In addition to the fireworks show, the National Mall is scheduled to host the Great American State Fair, with organizers planning speeches, military flyovers, and live performances throughout the day. "This will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks finale that will shatter world records and stand as the most spectacular firework display the world has ever seen," Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner told Axios in a statement. Freedom 250, which operates through a public-private partnership, has not yet disclosed the estimated cost of the event or clarified whether taxpayer funds will contribute to the celebration.