Was really concerned about Prince Charles after he tested positive, echoes Prince William

Prince Williams, the Duke of Cambridge has for the first time revealed his worry during the days when his father Prince Charles was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Prince Williams is still "anxious" for his grandparents, the Queen of England and the Duke of Edinburgh as the deadly virus continues to accelerate in the island country.

In a conversation with BBC through a video link, he revealed his concern for his family. While speaking of the moment when the Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) was tested positive of the virus he said, "I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned."

Prince Williams was worried because of his father's age, he said: "He fits the profile of somebody, at the age, he is at, which is fairly risky".

Prince Charles has had chest infections in the past, he recovered from it which made the Duke of Cambridge optimistic about him recovering for the deadly virus. He said: "I thought to myself, if anyone is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him".

Prince Charles had shown mild symptoms for the novel coronavirus, he was later tested positive. Charles decided to extend his stay in Scotland to avoid carrying the highly infectious virus which could spread through the Royal Family.

The Duke of Cambridge was even concerned about his grandparents as the virus has proven to be fatal for elderly people. Queen Elizebeth is set to turn 94 next week, she and her 98-year-old husband the Duke of Edinburgh have moved into Windsor Castle and are doing everything to protect themselves.